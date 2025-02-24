Send the Browns to Nicaragua

This August, Nate and Kierstyn, along with their two oldest children Miley and Janessa, will embark on their first family missions trip together! They are excited to announce their commitment to the Lord to serve him on the field in Nicaragua. They will be doing building labor, as well as pouring the Truth of God into the hearts and minds of the community through men and women Bible studies and vacation Bible school with all the children.



“This trip was put on our hearts a few months ago during a missions service we had a church. Both Nate and I felt like we could say “yes” to the Lord easily, but it was confirmed when our two oldest children came to us right after the service and said, ‘we want to go on the trip! I want to share God with those people, too!’ So here we are now. Ready and willing to go where the Lord leads. Not to us but to His name goes all the glory.”

Please prayerfully consider giving towards this life changing event!