Supporting Greyson Larish going to STEM Camp

Greyson was nominated this year by his 4th grade teacher to participate in the National Youth Leadership Forum: Pathways to STEM to be held at Bowling Green State University this July! Only bright, highly motivated students are nominated by their teachers and we are very proud! The costs to attend this camp are very very costly and Greyson has already started fundraising by doing can and bottle drives as well as applying for a scholarship! We were recommended by former parents who have sent their children to this camp to create a GiveSendGo page because unlike GoFundMe no fees are taken and any money raised will go directly to Greyson to help him attend this life changing and educational 5 day camp this summer! If you feel you are able or want to donate to this we are deeply grateful!