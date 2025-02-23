Campaign Image

Supporting Chris Gonthier and his Family

Campaign created by Wayne Hill, Charles Tramell, Dan Nallon, Don Spencer

Supporting Chris Gonthier and his Family

Chris is a pastor whose main ministry is to the widows of his church and the homeless of Pryor. He serves as a city councilman in Pryor as well as the Mayes County Second Amendment Association coordinator. He is a servant of our Lord and a strong voice for conservative, Constitutional principles. 

He lived in a modest parsonage in the church in which he served. Tragically, the church and parsonage suffered an uninsured loss in a fire the week of February 16, 2025. He, his daughter, and grandchildren have temporary housing in a hotel this week. However, future housing is uncertain.  Please consider helping him in this time of need. 

