Hope For Joy orphanage funding

Goal:
CAD $1,000
Raised:
CAD $145
Campaign funds will be received by Jonathan Urman
Donation campaign for Hope for Joy child center in Bugiri Uganda.
Hello my name is Jonathan and i am trying to raise funds for the orphans of Uganda who are homeless and struggling to have the basic needs for survival. My brother in Christ Wabwire Brian is head of the orphanage and desperately needs your help. Please donate anything you can it would be greatly appreciated:)
I hope this helps!
Blessings
