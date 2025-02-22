Campaign Image

Hope For Joy orphanage funding

Goal:

 CAD $1,000

Raised:

 CAD $145

Campaign created by Jonathan Urman

Campaign funds will be received by Jonathan Urman

Donation campaign for Hope for Joy child center in Bugiri Uganda.

Hello my name is Jonathan and i am trying to raise funds for the orphans of Uganda who are homeless and struggling to have the basic needs for survival. My brother in Christ Wabwire Brian is head of the orphanage and desperately needs your help. Please donate anything you can it would be greatly appreciated:) 

Recent Donations
Shish
$ 75.00 CAD
51 minutes ago

I hope this helps!

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 CAD
1 day ago

Blessings

Anonymous Giver
$ 15.00 CAD
3 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 CAD
8 days ago

