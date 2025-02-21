Supporting my Mom and our family

My name is Collin and I’m writing this in great hopes to gain some support for my Mom and our sweet little family.

My Mom has always been my champion. She has fought for us and provided for us every step of the way. Her love is like no other.

Her system is tired from the endless battles and now she’s in much pain. It breaks me to witness her agony daily.

We went through 19 years of court fighting for my safety and wellbeing. My freedom from such heinousness. It was horrible to say the least. My mom protected me and fought the enemy like you wouldnt believe. With God by our side we’re free from that today. That took a lot from us in every aspect of our lives. She has always said tough times are like gold. I see that.

19 years after being freed from the courts ” black pit” we gained some much needed fresh air. We could breathe and heal. To be without being followed and harassed. Finally save some money. No more crazy

We saved and finally could afford a two bedroom apartment. Finally Mom could have her own room again and not sleep on the couch. We had to have a one bedroom then due to all the court fees. Of course she gave me the bedroom

A year into some sanity we realized our new home was not a safe place and then the ceiling collapsed in our apartment. The mold toxicity left all of us very sick .We lost our dog, Coco. My mom was in the hospital every week w these scary blisters and rashes, new asthma and breathing issues .stomach pains. Heart pains and I was endlessly sick w the intense colds every other week.it was very scary. You know the real bad colds / flus that come along once a year that put you on your ! I had that every week. It’s was terrible. Mom had to have sinus surgery from all the mold and shortly after Hiatel hernia surgery from mold and stress.The surgeon actually pulled her stomach down that was sitting next to her heart and wired the diaphragm shut w heart wire. Then he wrapped her stomach around her esophagus!! This would hurt yet give her great relief. Unfortunately this procedure then spread her endometriosis to her stomach and diaphragm.

Our workouts and runs were halted and if you know my mom that was her lifestyle. She would run 10,15 miles a day sometimes. She was a fighting machine.that life was becoming mine.It was ours! It felt so good and we loved that time together . I pray to have that back with her! It has too! It has too. It will

so we had to flee this residence as the landlord wouldnt do a thing and the attorney mom was working with was telling us we had to continue living in this sick home if we wanted help. Mom said “son,let’s get ready for an adventure as we have to save our selves “. We left the next day. We stayed in motels and sometimes our car which is really harsh if your sick. Way better than being in that mold infested apartment and no help!

We weren’t well enough to do our ocean photography business . We were just starting to rise and see greatness with our images.It was so fun and exciting. I love how she made our beach time photography sessions our workout time too.It was awesome! It was so healthy! I refuse to believe that won’t come back.

We then saved up enough from endless days and nights of Instacart orders for a new home.It was God because we were so ill! The new apartment looked so nice and kind. Spacious. Mom had her own room again and it was airy like she likes it. After a literal day in we knew as well as the neighbors that we met that we were screwed again. The place wasn’t flipped over prior to our move in.Appliances didn’t work the list goes on. One night the washer and dryer started smoking. My mom had called several times, days before on this machine being fixed . Maintance continued to say it was normal. The office refused to get a new one. This was not normal! It was smoking so much that moms instinct pulled it out to see if something needed to be put out. She pulled her stomach surgery site out of wack!! Her system hasn’t been the same since. To this day I’m ticked she didn’t ask me for help on this! I was upstairs and she was downstairs where the machine was. It is what it is. She has always been a Mom that took care of it all. But I wish she would have told me. We had to leave this apartment due to the health risks as well as more mold and rats in the walls. This was an expensive place for us .I don’t understand!.I don’t know how these apartment owners allow people living in these uninhabitable homes!

When you already have molds it in your system and come in contact with it again it can make you double the sick! We left

I take care of her now. She’s my world! I hate seeing the endless pain she suffers daily. I pray and I manifest. Her whole life from child hood to now has been one endless fight. She uses all she has to fight for us and to make me happy. To keep us safe and protected.

We’re now back in motels and car living. It’s way too hard this time! She needs to rest in a bed and she needs a bathroom for when she gets sick.

I give her my heart daily. She’s my world! I need help in getting us back into a home so she can rest and heal and we can take our next steps. She will need surgery again but for now to keep her calm .I miss her smile! The life she gives. I need her back and I see the sadness and pain in her eyes every day that she isn’t what and who she is and needs to be. We need a break. We need relief! I’ve been looking for studios or one bedrooms in hopes this platform would help us.

her birthday is March 1 and I’d love to get her the gift of a lil home for us . A time to heal and a time to grow. We need to start over and reboot.

thank you for reading this. It means a lot!

God bless you all,

Collin

Pic is the one Mom used for my birthday yesterday. I love her smile in this picture so I’m using it. She look so alive and healthy. That was takin right after a fun healthy run . We have got to get that back!











