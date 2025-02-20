Roxy’s Medical Expenses

Please help Roxy stay alive. Please! How do you put a price tag on your family? How do you decide what services to get or not? Roxy is in critical care and the ER vet says she just needs time to heal. But each day, is another expense. I fear we’re running out of time. We need help.

Roxy was given to me by my dad, now deceased. She was a gift to help ease the pain of other hardships. She is my link to him. I can’t bear to lose her too.

Roxy swallowed a small bouncy ball, we thought it would be removed through a “scope.” “A normal, less evasive procedure” We knew it would be expensive for this type of surgery and we were willing to pay it. Unfortunately, the ball moved and was lodged deep in her intestine, which created a difficult stomach surgery. In addition, a huge mass was found on her spleen and removed. Although she is in the recovery stage, she has inflammation of the GI tract, unable to swallow and still experiencing nausea.

I cried out to the Lord. I need a miracle. I set up a GiveSendGo to ask for help covering her unexpected complicated surgery & recovery costs. I am humbled even to ask for help. It’s such an exorbitant cost. If you can help us with Roxy’s medical bills, we would be so grateful.

We know everyone is dealing with something. If you can afford to help, any amount would make a difference. Small amounts by many people add up. If you could share this plea, we would be so grateful. If you can’t financially help us, would you keep us in your prayers?

Thank you for helping us save Roxy’s life.

This is my baby. This is our family’s baby.



