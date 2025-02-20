Campaign Image

Let's Help Berdimyrat Return Home and Walk Again

Goal:

 USD $15,000

Raised:

 USD $160

Campaign created by Bahar Yazmyradova

Let's Help Berdimyrat Return Home and Walk Again

Dear friends,

Our loved one, Berdimyrat, urgently needs help. He is currently in the neurosurgery department in Kazan with a severe spinal injury—a closed spinal fracture and a marginal body fracture. His condition requires extensive treatment, rehabilitation, and significant financial support.


Our goal is to help him return home to his family and give him a chance to walk again. Any contribution, no matter how small, will bring him closer to recovery.

Please support Berdimyrat during this difficult time. Share this post so more people can learn about his story.

Thank you for your kindness and support!



Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
7 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
4 hours ago

Allah şifa versin

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
4 hours ago

Alla shypa bersin

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo