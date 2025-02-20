Let's Help Berdimyrat Return Home and Walk Again

Dear friends,

Our loved one, Berdimyrat, urgently needs help. He is currently in the neurosurgery department in Kazan with a severe spinal injury—a closed spinal fracture and a marginal body fracture. His condition requires extensive treatment, rehabilitation, and significant financial support.





Our goal is to help him return home to his family and give him a chance to walk again. Any contribution, no matter how small, will bring him closer to recovery.

Please support Berdimyrat during this difficult time. Share this post so more people can learn about his story.

Thank you for your kindness and support!







