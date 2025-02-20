Supporting the Lamkin Family

Help the Lamkin Family Rebuild Their Lives

Sarah Lamkin knew some day she'd be raising her two young daughters alone. Her husband Chip's (Christopher) passing turned their world upside down. Now, this dedicated wife and mother is trying to keep her family afloat while struggling with grief and starting over.

Seven year-old Jennifer and five-year-old Evelyn miss their dad and think of him often. Sarah will be starting a new job soon, trying to put the pieces together but between helping her girls process their grief and managing household expenses, she's struggling to make ends meet.

Sarah hasn't asked for help – she's the kind of person who's always been there for others. But now, she needs our community to rally around her family.

Your donation, no matter the size, will help

Cover immediate household expenses

Create an education fund for Jennifer and Evelyn.

Help with finding a working vehicle and a safe place to call home for her and her girls





We're aiming to raise anything to give Sarah and her girls some breathing room and help them begin to rebuild their lives. Every dollar counts. Every share matters. Every kind message reminds this family they're not alone.

If you can't donate right now, please share this fundraiser with your network. Sometimes the smallest acts of kindness create the biggest ripples of hope.

Let's show the Lamkin n family what community really means.

Updates will be posted weekly