Campaign Image

Please help

Goal:

 CAD $2,500

Raised:

 CAD $175

Campaign created by Steven Patterson

Please help

I found out I have stage 3 cancer of the prostate. I need help with meds and transportation and other cost. I have no help from other means. I start my treatment on the Feb 25 is I can get transportation and meds

Recent Donations
Show:
CBW Farms
$ 25.00 CAD
30 minutes ago

Many prayers for success and healing

DUSTBUNNEY54
$ 50.00 CAD
30 minutes ago

You are in my prayers Mr. Steve. Take care sir.

GamingJoy
$ 100.00 CAD
34 minutes ago

Praying for your treatment and healing!

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo