Please help

Goal:
CAD $2,500
Raised:
CAD $175
I found out I have stage 3 cancer of the prostate. I need help with meds and transportation and other cost. I have no help from other means. I start my treatment on the Feb 25 is I can get transportation and meds
Many prayers for success and healing
You are in my prayers Mr. Steve. Take care sir.
Praying for your treatment and healing!
