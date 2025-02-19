Campaign Image

Helping a first responder in time of need

Goal:

 USD $6,000

Raised:

 USD $150

Campaign created by Heather Holcomb

Hi! I am a fire fighter and police officer who recently had to under go major ear surgery.  I only have a few sick days in my bank and will be off for 6 to 8 weeks.  I am looking for help just to sustain my monthly bills so I don't get buried while off on medical leave.  Thank you for any help or prayers you are able to send :)

JEFF PETCH
$ 100.00 USD
6 minutes ago

Carmine Bianco
$ 50.00 USD
2 hours ago

