Helping a first responder in time of need

Goal:
USD $6,000
Raised:
USD $150
Hi! I am a fire fighter and police officer who recently had to under go major ear surgery. I only have a few sick days in my bank and will be off for 6 to 8 weeks. I am looking for help just to sustain my monthly bills so I don't get buried while off on medical leave. Thank you for any help or prayers you are able to send :)
