Support Eba and kids renting fees

I am a single mother fighting off terminal stage 4 brain cancer. My budget is so tight as I’m unable to work. I live every day, trusting in God believing that He will provide. He also tells us to asked and receive and so I am asking for help to pay my rent. It is $1300 a month along with many other bills. I’m a mother of two children. My daughter is 16 and my son is 12. My son has special needs and takes a lot of healthcare as well. My life is full of joy and sorrow. I am choosing to live each day trusting in God and believing in His mercies that are new every morning. I have always witnessed Him being God who sees! 

I would love to work a job and do this all on my own, but it’s seems this is not feasible at the moment and so I am asking for help.  I consider each day as gold or a huge blessing as I wrap my arms around my children. I have prayed that Jesus will keep me here longer for my children. 

if you do choose to help me in this, I pray that you will be so blessed and that your cup will be filled up. 

Also that when I have my cup will also overflow into someone else’s cup that is empty and needs help. 


Leonard Rebecca Zimmerman
$ 100.00 USD
34 minutes ago

Love you. Hope this helps a little

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
21 hours ago

