Ma'May's End of Life Care

Our beloved Ma'May is very near the end of her brave struggle against pancreatic cancer. She needs round the clock care now. I'm setting up this separate fund to help Greg meet her needs and the expenses that will come as her valiant fight comes to an end.

Please pray for them all, especially their young children, Thaddeus and Eponine, whose hearts are so heavy and for my beloved nephew Greg as he helps them navigate this most painful loss of their beautiful, devoted mother.

God bless you all.