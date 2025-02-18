Ma'May's End of Life Care

Goal:
USD $50,000
Raised:
USD $770
Campaign funds will be received by Gregory Grimm
Our beloved Ma'May is very near the end of her brave struggle against pancreatic cancer. She needs round the clock care now. I'm setting up this separate fund to help Greg meet her needs and the expenses that will come as her valiant fight comes to an end.
Please pray for them all, especially their young children, Thaddeus and Eponine, whose hearts are so heavy and for my beloved nephew Greg as he helps them navigate this most painful loss of their beautiful, devoted mother.
God bless you all.
Praying for you all!
Having lost my mother and sister to cancer at ages 41 and 46, respectively, it pains me to know that another young, vibrant soul is being called home far too early. I extend my empathy to the beautiful children and father whose lives will soon fundamentally change forever. May Christ grant them the strength and resilience to endure the impending, visceral suffering that is inevitable.
We love you, Ma'May!
Rosary St Patrick's breastplate and Mass
Our hearts are with you as you carry your Cross. Love, Aunt Paula and Uncle Tom
