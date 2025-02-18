Support the legal battle to redemption

Robert Rundo is seeking clemency in order to rebuild his life and pursue justice in getting a communication of sentence. for this to happen he is raising legal funds. His case underscores the dangers of political persecution within the legal system. The extensive legal ordeal has caused irreparable harm to his life. Despite his release, he was placed on the "No Fly" list, detained multiple times, and had his life significantly disrupted by charges he believes were politically motivated, especially given that more violent individuals associated with Antifa faced no similar prosecution. Supporting Robert's request for clemency will not only address the injustice he has endured but also send a clear message that justice must remain impartial and uphold the rights of all citizens, regardless of political affiliation. "No individuals associated with the left, who engaged in anti-far-right speech and violently suppressed the protected speech of Trump supporters, were charged with a federal crime for their part in starting riots at political events. That is textbook viewpoint discrimination.'- Federal Judge Cormac Careny stated on Roberts case.