Supporting Kiki Landry and family

Hello friends, my name is Kiki and I am the married mother of 2 wonderful children. In 2021, I was living the typical happy life of the wife and mother in busy family household when I took the Covid vaccine because I was told, as we all were, that they would keep me healthy. That fateful day changed my life forever.

In June of 2021, not long after my first vaccination, I began to lose my vision. By the end August 2021, I was completely blind. I was told I required surgery but was denied surgery unless I took a second dose of the Covid vaccine. The 2nd vaccine was given to me on Sept 29, 2021 while I was unconscious in the front seat of our car after my husband had rushed me from New Brunswick to Quebec City for urgent treatment. But rather than then receiving the surgery I required, it was postponed because the second vaccination caused massive blood clotting throughout my entire body, 196 clots in total. I was placed into an induced coma from October 15, 2021 until Dec 1st, 2021.



While on life support and with a tracheotomy, the hospital was able to perform the brain surgery I required. Sadly, I suffered complications resulting in a brain bleed and subsequently required two additional surgeries. I was eventually able to transfer from Quebec City to the regional hospital close to my home, where I remained until February 9, 2022.



I am officially diagnosed as being C19 vaccine injured by doctors, and to this day, I continue to suffer those injuries. I remain completely blind and as a result of multiple remaining blood clots or ’emboli’ in my lungs, I now sleep on oxygen at night from a bi-pap machine to help me maintain healthy oxygen levels, and I also suffer polyneuropathy which means that I alternate between using a wheelchair to get around, and braces in order to walk.

As I am unable to work, my husband is the sole provider for our family of four. We have fallen behind on our bills as I have received no financial assistance from the government despite that have been waiting for my claim with the Vaccine Injury Support Program to be adjudicated for 3 1/2 years now. There is no decision in sight and our financial situation is dire. Any assistance you can spare for my family and me is truly appreciated. It will go towards my care and to providing for our basic needs.

We thank you all for your consideration, for your prayers and for thinking about our family. God bless you all.

