Supporting Allen

Allen is a husband, father, grandfather to 16 and one of the most generous men you’ll ever meet. Known for his charity work both at home and abroad he never asks for anything for himself but is always the first to help those in need.

Allen is up against the Ontario Government for attending the Freedom Convoy back in 2022. During the convoy he was unknowingly charged with mischief. He went to court to face these charges back in 2023 and was acquitted by the judge as simply being there wasn’t enough to prove guilt and there was not enough evidence to suggest he committed any mischief. The following day the Ontario Government appealed the ruling. Allen appealed the appeal but was ordered by the Superior Court to a retrial. Now he must go to court again in March. It seems that this case is politically motivated and the Ontario Government hopes that this judge will rule in their favor rather than Allens this time around setting a precedence for other ongoing convoy related lawsuits.

This legal battle has cost Allen tens of thousands of dollars in legal fees most of which Allen has paid himself. If Allen loses this case this time around it will set a precedent for Canadians and their right to attend peaceful protests in the future. Please consider helping Allen continue with this next legal challenge.