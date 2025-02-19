Support for Kiara’s Family

“Kiara” is one of the hardest working single Mamas who has fallen on hard times. On her path to gaining independence, she was negatively impacted by Hurricane Helene preventing her from being able to move into the home she just purchased. Back to square one, she is working hard to get steady on her feet once again. “Kiara” is a devoted mother to her 3 babies, with one on the way, and wants nothing but the best for her family.

Unfortunately “Kiara” currently lives in an area with poor community assistance and without the ability to move currently, she is finding it hard to make ends meet.

This fundraiser is in hopes of giving her a little extra support and encouragement. Any gift is greatly appreciated and would go straight to the well being of her beautiful family. Let’s come together and show this mama that she does matter and that we believe in her success.