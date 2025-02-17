Support the Corrigan Family of 3

Goal:
USD $7,500
Raised:
USD $200
Ryan and Marie Corrigan are having their first baby in a few months! We all know that the 1st month right after a new sweet baby is born is challenging. Let's give them the 1 item that all new parents wish they had, The Gift of Sleep. We are raising money for Ryan and Marie to have a night nurse for the first 31 nights as new parents! We hope to raise enough money for a night nurse to come into their home and care for their new baby from 11pm-7am. This costs around $20-30/hour every night. Please show your love for Ryan, Marie, and baby Corrigan by donating to this worthwhile cause. Every contribution counts and is greatly appreciated!
So happy for you! You are in our prayers!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.