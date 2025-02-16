As you all know, Jessica has stage 3b breast cancer at just 40 years old. After braving a doctor appointment last fall assuming it was nothing, she quickly went from mammogram, to ultrasound, to biopsy to a diagnosis of stage 3b invasive lobular breast cancer. Since diagnosis, Jess has had many more appointments, seeing many doctors and getting a ton of imaging done. Jessica's road to recovery started with an emergency total left mastectomy including lymph nodes at the end of January.

Choosing to commit to chemo was a hard decision but without it, was given a 35% chance of surviving 10 more years. 16 weeks of chemo starts in March and will be followed by radiation, hormone therapy and more surgery.

As a single mom of 3 kids the physical and mental toll this has on her is heartbreaking. She is currently insured through work and is using her PTO. She plans to keep working but will soon be left having to use leave without pay, ending in less income, the same bills, and the added medical expenses.

With a huge heart Jess is always the first to support and help others. Please consider showing her that same love and support by donating to help her and her family with the financial burden that comes with extensive medical bills.

