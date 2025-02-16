Campaign Image

Help us rebuild our home that burned down

Our house recently just caught fire in the living room, everything in the livingroom was destroyed and soot was left everywhere in the house, it was home to my grandmother, my 3 sisters and myself. My grandmother is the widow to our grandfather who was 100% VA disabled who died from ALS. We lost 5 cats to the fire and thousands worth of merchandise, and tens of thousands worth of damage to the house. We need all the help we can get to rebuild our home. Anything helps and we will be highly grateful to receive any kind of help.

Bingus
$ 10.00 USD
23 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
31 minutes ago

Doing what I can, praying for you!

Builder
$ 100.00 USD
1 hour ago

Take it easy brother

bruh9000
$ 40.00 USD
1 hour ago

