Support a new roof

Campaign created by Jonathon Simon

My friend had Back surgery in the last year, his wife was recently diagnosed with terminal cancer and is now paralyzed from the waist down. He had to quit his job to become a full time caregiver for his wife. They need a new roof on their home. This is just to help pay for materials, ie: shingles, roofing paper, vent covers, nails, staples, tar. I'm providing free labor with some other friends. I can't share their names, because they want to maintain their privacy.

bloodhound trucking
$ 131.00 CAD
1 hour ago

hey here is a little bit of help for your friends much love and respect to you brother honk honk

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 CAD
1 hour ago

Thane Wootton
$ 10.00 CAD
1 day ago

