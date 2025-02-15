Supporting the Goss Family

Meet our sweet handsome grandson Sawyer James, born January 10th, 5Ibs. 18”. He is having a rough start in the world, he needs a liver transplant. My heart breaks for my daughter and her family. Medical bills, travel, food, etc. add up fast and the road ahead is long. We would greatly appreciate any help you can give. All donations will help our grandson on his journey to get healthy. Please keep Sawyer in your hearts and prayers. We love him so much! 💙🩵💙