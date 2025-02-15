Supporting the Goss Family

Goal:
USD $50,000
Raised:
USD $600
Campaign funds will be received by Jamie Goss
Meet our sweet handsome grandson Sawyer James, born January 10th, 5Ibs. 18”. He is having a rough start in the world, he needs a liver transplant. My heart breaks for my daughter and her family. Medical bills, travel, food, etc. add up fast and the road ahead is long. We would greatly appreciate any help you can give. All donations will help our grandson on his journey to get healthy. Please keep Sawyer in your hearts and prayers. We love him so much! 💙💙
So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand. Isaiah 41:10
