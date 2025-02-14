EZ Lock Bolt for Power Chair

I am in the process of acquiring a power wheelchair and the adapted van we are trying to purchase has an EZ Lock system in place. In order to use this and have the ability to independently use the van, an EZ Lock bolt has to be placed on my power chair. This is actually a rather complex thing to install and is not covered by any insurance. The amount I am trying to raise is what was estimated for the kit and installation. Here is the information for how it works:

The EZ Lock Wheelchair Docking System easily secures a wheelchair to the vehicle floor; saving you both time and effort.Even better, the automatic docking base allows the user to lock the wheelchair into place without the assistance of others. No more struggling to cinch the straps down; no more hassle. We do our best to make it easy for you to meet your mobility needs; whether your driving or just enjoying the ride.

EZ Lock is perfectly suited for both wheelchair seated passengers and drivers. In fact, no other adaptive device provides for more freedom of mobility, or enhances the user’s overall level of independence, than the EZ Lock Wheelchair Docking System does.

How it works:

**The photos above show one of our demonstration units.

Using the EZ Lock Docking System simply requires that you guide your wheelchair into the docking base until the interfacing bracket attached to the wheelchair locks securely into place.



Left image shows the docking pin attached to the demo wheelchair



The pin is guided into the “V” shaped structure at the opening of the docking base.

Once in position, just pull forward a few inches and the wheelchair engages the docking system.

The pin attached to the interface bracket is captured by a pair of steel 1/4″ locking levers and is securely held in place by the docking base.

Once the wheelchair is securely locked into the docking base, the dependable ECU electronics monitor your docking status the duration of your trip.

Interface brackets are available for many different wheelchairs, including both power and manual models.

You can also have confidence that the EZ Lock is a tried and true system, with more than three decades of proven performance.

Thank you for your support and consideration!