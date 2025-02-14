Legal Expenses for Lu

Lu is in big trouble with the law thanks to trumped up charges by his fool of a grandfather. He needs money to hire a lawyer and prepare a case quickly. There is less than a month until his trial date. There is no goal on the campaign because we don't know how much this is going to cost. The hope is that the lawyer can clear this up easily and either get the charges dismissed or plead down. The most ridiculous possible interpretation of the law could have him serve 30 or even 36 years. Even some basic attention from a lawyer should get those numbers down.

I know times are tough but this really is a big deal. And he could really use your help.

All funds minus fees will be used for Lu's defense, commissary, and may be used for travel for the trial. Any remaining funds will be given to Lu once he gets out.