Blessing Daphne’s family

Rolande traveled from Haiti to the United States to visit her oldest daughter. The plan was to stay for 3 months. God had other plans. Due to civil unrest in her home country and the assisnation of Haiti’s president she remained in the United States legally for 4 years. Until God took her home 2/10/2025, 33 days short of her life insurance policy requirement.

Rolande age 62 died unexpectedly during a 5 hour surgery to repair a ruptured undiagnosed abdominal aortic aneurysm, leaving behind large medical expenses and the added expense of a final homegoing celebration with cremation.

Her husband, 2 other children, a son in law.and a 2 year old grandson she had never met last saw her 4 years earlier in Haiti.

This beautiful woman of God and kindergarten teacher is my dear friend’s mother. My heart aches for her family. I have prayed for a way to provide much needed financial assistance. With your help we can be a blessing to my friend and her family.

God knows. Thank you for taking time to listen to my story and God Bless You.

Cindy



