Blessing Daphne’s family

Rolande traveled from Haiti to the United States to visit her oldest daughter. The plan was to stay for 3 months. God had other plans. Due to civil unrest in her home country and the assisnation of Haiti’s president she remained in the United States legally for 4 years. Until God took her home 2/10/2025, 33 days short of her life insurance policy requirement.
Rolande age 62 died unexpectedly during a 5 hour surgery to repair a ruptured undiagnosed abdominal aortic aneurysm, leaving behind large medical expenses and the added expense of a final homegoing celebration with cremation.
Her husband, 2 other children, a son in law.and a 2 year old grandson she had never met last saw her 4 years earlier in Haiti.
This beautiful woman of God and kindergarten teacher is my dear friend’s mother. My heart aches for her family. I have prayed for a way to provide much needed financial assistance. With your help we can be a blessing to my friend and her family.
God knows. Thank you for taking time to listen to my story and God Bless You.
Cindy
My heart aches for you and your family. Praying for comfort, strength, and peace
