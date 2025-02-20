J6LisaEisenhart

After a wrongful felony conviction related to January 6, I lost my nursing license. The US Supreme Court overturned that felony. I was later pardoned by President Trump. Now it’s time to fight for the restoration of my license to resume my 30 year nursing career. Please help me get back to work.

My prayer request is for truth and justice to reign in America and healing for all j6ers and their families.

Thank you and God Bless you!!