Support long family

Join us in supporting Ken Long, age 54 as the Long family navigates their journey for a new heart! Your generous contributions will help cover essential medical expenses, including travel, medications, and any related expenses. With your help, we can lighten the financial burden and allow Ken and his family to focus on what truly matters— obtaining a new heart, & healing. Every dollar counts, and together we can make a significant impact on his journey. Thank you for your compassion and support! Please see the attached video for further explanation! God Bless !!!