Supporting Addison's TBI treatments





We are reaching out for help for our grandaughter, Addison, who has been bravely battling the effects of multiple concussions sustained during cheerleading. She has suffered three concussions, leading to severe and life-altering complications, including seizures, cognitive challenges, vision and hearing impairments, myoclonus, brachial plexus injury, balance issues, insomnia, and PTSD.





Despite countless treatments and therapies, Addison continues to struggle daily. However, there is hope! A cutting-edge treatment called VSEL Transfer has the potential to significantly improve her brain function, reduce her seizures, and help her regain the quality of life she deserves. Unfortunately, this treatment is not covered by insurance, and the costs are overwhelming.





We are asking for your support to help fund Addison’s VSEL Transfer and ongoing care. Every dollar brings us closer to giving her the chance to heal and reclaim her future. If you cannot donate, please consider sharing her story to help us reach as many people as possible.





Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your kindness, prayers, and generosity.













Dear friends, family, and kindhearted supporters,