Help for the widow & children of Timofey Y Kreker

В августе 2024 года Тимофей Яковлевич Крекер, служитель Новосибирской церкви МСЦ ЕХБ, сильно заболел. Он прошел обследование, после которого ему поставили диагноз — онкология печени.

Тимофей Яковлевич прошёл курс лечения и попытку удаления опухали. Не смотря на все старания врачей, Господь отозвал его к Себе 11 февраля 2025.

Этот фонд создан на поддержку вдовы и 6-ых детей Тимофея Крекера. Пусть Господь благословит всех участвующих. Спасибо





In August 2024, Timofey Yakovlevich Kreker, a minister of the Novosibirsk Church of the MCC ECB, became very ill. He underwent an examination, after which he was diagnosed with liver cancer.

Timofey Yakovlevich underwent treatment and an attempt to remove the tumor. Despite all the efforts of doctors, the Lord called him home on February 11, 2025.

This fund was created to support the widow and 6 children of Timofey Kreker. May the Lord bless all those involved. Thank you



