Title: Restoring Hope: Supporting Women and men in Prison Through Faith, Healing & Advocacy.

Hello, my name is Rebeca Warmbo, and I am the founder of Hands of Hope Prison Ministry. My journey has been one of pain, redemption, and a deep calling from God to help those who feel forgotten.I am a domestic abuse survivor, having endured both physical and sexual abuse as a child . I struggled with addiction and was incarcerated four times before finding true healing in Jesus Christ. Through faith, I am sober in college, pursuing a degree in psychology and to become a licensed alcohol and drug counselor (LADC). But God called me to something even bigger—a ministry dedicated to bringing light into the darkest places: prisons.

What We Do at Hands of Hope Prison Ministry:

✅ Advocating for them on current issues : Domestic Abuse Act the Hope Act MMRA and other policy issues they have also do legwork for them on communication with other states and counties to help them get their lives in order

✅ Art & journaling therapy for healing and self-expression

✅ A monthly prison newsletter featuring:

Inmate testimonies, artwork, poetry, and personal reflections Mental health advice from licensed therapist Aly McGee (MSW, LICSW) Stories of accountability, healing, and transformation Advocacy for women’s safety in prisons. Bible studies written by Rebeca Warmbo prison reform updates and recipes self care and our own personal testimonies to help open communication and a sense of belonging to the community for inside and outside prison people !

✅ A podcast where we share real, raw testimonies and expose injustices inside the system

✅ A team of inside leaders (Angelina Omara in Shakopee, Benjamin “Heath” Beck in Stillwater) gathering stories, feedback, and support

✅ Advocacy for women’s rights and safety in prison, specifically against biological men with male anatomy being housed in women’s facilities Our advocacy has been featured in Fox News and Reduxx (4 times under my name)

Major Media Coverage: Our work has been recognized in national and local media, bringing attention to women’s safety in prisons and the need for reform: Star Tribune is doing a story about Hands of Hope Prison Ministry due to Khoua Her sharing her testimony on our podcast. Khoua is a woman who is incarcerated for murdering her six children, and she courageously shared her story of redemption and faith. Reduxx and Fox News have featured my advocacy four times under my name, Rebeca Warmbo. Snapped: Behind Bars is doing a story on Angelina Omara because of her testimony on our podcast. I will also be featured on Snapped: Behind Bars for my role in helping Angelina share her story (air date not set yet).

Meet our leaders !

Aly McGee (MSW, LICSW) Licensed Clinical Social Worker

Aly McGee is a licensed clinical social worker (MSW, LICSW) with a heart for restorative justice and emotional healing. As a therapist and owner of River Counseling, Aly provides mental health support to individuals navigating personal challenges and the journey toward recovery. She has a deep passion for helping those in the prison system, offering therapeutic guidance and support to incarcerated individuals. Through her work with Hands of Hope Prison Ministry, Aly contributes a column on mental health in the ministry’s monthly newsletter, focusing on wellness from a faith-based perspective. Her expertise and empathy have helped countless people find peace and healing, and she remains dedicated to the ministry’s mission of spiritual and emotional restoration.

Inside Team Leader, Shakopee Women's Prison

Angelina Omara is an inside team leader at Hands of Hope Prison Ministry, where she plays a vital role in leading two faith-based classes and supporting the emotional and spiritual well-being of incarcerated women. With over 10 years of experience in prison ministry, Angelina has become a pillar of leadership within the prison community. She is also a peer support specialist, mentor, and advocate for restorative justice. Angelina is deeply involved in the ministry’s work, conducting interviews, gathering testimonies, and sharing God's word through her 'Angelina's Angelic Thoughts' column in the ministry’s newsletter. Through her efforts, she has inspired many women behind bars to embrace faith, accountability, and personal transformation. Angelina’s dedication to God and her community has earned her recognition both inside and outside the prison system. Additionally, some of her artwork is currently displayed at the Minnesota Capitol.

Inside Team Leader, Stillwater Men's Prison

Benjamin 'Heath' Beck serves as the inside team leader at Stillwater Men's Prison, where he is instrumental in interviewing inmates, gathering pen pal ads, and providing valuable updates for Hands of Hope Prison Ministry. Heath works tirelessly to connect inmates with resources, personal growth opportunities, and spiritual guidance. He has a unique ability to build relationships with incarcerated individuals and provide them with a sense of community and purpose. Heath’s leadership is essential in making the ministry’s mission come alive inside the men’s prison, offering inmates a space to heal, reflect, and grow in faith. His dedication to fostering a safe and nurturing environment within the prison system has had a profound impact on the lives of many.

Outside Team Leader, Podcast Host

Amanda Leigh is a dedicated outside team leader and podcast host for Hands of Hope Prison Ministry. A woman of great resilience and faith, Amanda uses her own story of recovery from sex trafficking, abuse, and addiction to bring hope to others. Having spent time in jail and treatment, Amanda has found healing through Jesus Christ and now shares her journey through the Hands of Hope Podcast. Her raw and authentic storytelling has inspired many who have walked similar paths, while she continues to support the incarcerated through the ministry’s outreach. As a recovery advocate, Amanda provides a powerful voice for those who are overcoming struggles and striving for a better future. Her heart for the broken and hurting is at the core of her work, and she uses the ministry’s platform to create life-changing conversations about faith, healing, and redemption.

Feedback from art and journaling class inside Shakopee.

The women are not only creating beautiful art for themselves but also making meaningful gifts for their loved ones, including children and grandchildren. The act of journaling and engaging in art brings a sense of calm and healing. We provide the necessary supplies, as does our ministry, to ensure these women have the tools they need to express themselves. At the end of each class, we gather feedback through surveys to understand the impact of the session. Here’s what some of the women shared : Loved it! Enjoyable Loved the class, thank you so much! I loved it, thank you! 10 out of 10 It’s a great release and escape from prison and life I loved doing this—can’t wait to do this again! I loved today, thank you very much for this. I really think this is wonderful. Thank you so much. The best addition to rehabilitation with the ability to have more time and healing. You guys are amazing. This is a great community-building activity and healing form of expression. You are appreciated. Thank you, ladies, so much for doing this! Keep this going. Thanks for having this—don’t stop.

This program thrives because of the dedication of many hearts. A special thank you to our Insider Team Helpers: Cheryl, Jessica, and Michelle. Not only do they play a key role in facilitating these classes, but they are also helping to fund the program, ensuring that we have the supplies and resources needed to keep this beautiful work going. Their commitment, leadership, and generosity are truly inspiring.

Why We Need Your Support: Provide ongoing prison classes and outreach programs. Produce and distribute our newsletter to more incarcerated individuals. Continue our advocacy work and bring awareness to critical prison reform issues. Offer mental health support and spiritual guidance to those who need it most.

“The Lord is near to the brokenhearted and saves the crushed in spirit.” – Psalm 34:18

