Please help my brother with needed brain surgery

Yesterday, our world was turned upside down. My brother was diagnosed with a craniopharyngioma, a brain tumor that has been pressing on his optic nerve and they have said calcification on his optic nerve. For months, he has suffered from severe migraines, and now, he has lost most of his vision. A visit to the ER led to a CT scan and further imaging, revealing the devastating news: he has a brain tumor that requires urgent neurosurgical intervention. We are still waiting on further steps from the medical team as to when the surgery can happen.





Right now, he is unable to work due to his failing vision, and his wife, Lauren, is just 3-4 weeks away from giving birth to their third child. She, too, is unable to work at this time. With both of them out of work and the overwhelming costs of medical care, we are reaching out for help.





We need to get him into surgery as soon as possible. Every donation, no matter the size, will help ease the burden of medical bills, daily expenses, and support their family during this unimaginable time.





If you are unable to donate, we completely understand, and we really believe in the power of prayer so please join us in prayers for God's provision over this circumstance. Please consider sharing this post to help spread the word. Your kindness, prayers, and generosity mean the world to us.





From the bottom of our hearts, thank you. ❤️