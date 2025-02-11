Support Tarik Malik & His Family

Hello, my name is Cynthia and I am Tarik's aunt.

I would like to bring to your attention a terrible incident that occurred on Friday, January 24th in Ottawa. On this day around noon, my nephew was involved in a head on collision with an OC Transport bus.







What the doctors first assessed is that my nephew Tarik may have suffered from a brain aneurysm, which caused him to lose consciousness while driving. This led to him inadvertently run a red light and collided with a public bus. The reason we the family have made this conclusion is because the doctors said that there was damage deeper in the brain than what is typical with physical trauma from a car crash, though they said they may never know for certain. What is certain is his very critical condition.

We were informed that there were 5 people in the bus, and it was first reported that one person was badly injured. Thankfully we have learned the injured person has been released and has not sustained life threatening injuries.



As a result of this tragic accident, Tarik is currently on life support. He is presently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) unconscious.



He has successfully undergone surgery on his femur and broken arm which were severely injured. Though the biggest thing is still his brain injuries. Based on what the neurologist has told us, should he wake up, he may be partially paralyzed. Down the road, the machines that keep him alive may cause issues too. But he may not wake up, and should he wake up he may not be the man we all loved and remember.

The doctors haven’t given up and will continue to monitor his state and provide care on a weekly basis. There’s no way for anyone to know at this point what will happen. Sadly, the odds are stacked against Tarik.



At just 22 years old, Tarik is a student at Algonquin College, holds a good job, plays basketball, and is dedicated to maintaining a healthy lifestyle as an active vegan. He enjoys music and cherishes time spent with family and friends. Tarik is deeply loved by all who know him, friends, family, colleagues, and even customers that had the pleasure of meeting him.



Currently, my sister, her partner, and her two other kids are providing round the clock support for Tarik. Though due to this they are facing financial difficulties as they balance time off work, hospital visits/fees, on top of dealing with insurance and other parties. Tarik will face a lengthy recovery process if he awakens from his coma.



The funds raised will assist in covering various expenses and support Tarik's rehabilitation as well as his family. I kindly ask you to consider making a donation, whether large or small, or simply sharing this message.



Thank you for taking the time to read this.

