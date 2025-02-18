Dawson family medical fund

Our friends, Peter and Jeanne, have had a rough time lately, and the latest setback is that Peter is facing open heart surgery. During the recovery period, he of course will not be able to work enough hours to qualify for his employer's insurance plan.

We are asking for assistance to help them pay COBRA premiums for a couple of months, to deal with copays, and for ordinary living expenses until Peter can work again.

They are under extreme stress right now, so prayers as well as financial assistance will be appreciated.

