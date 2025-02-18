Campaign Image

Dawson family medical fund

Goal:

 USD $2,000

Raised:

 USD $120

Campaign created by john ruffner

Dawson family medical fund

Our friends, Peter and Jeanne, have had a rough time lately, and the latest setback is that Peter is facing open heart surgery.  During the recovery period, he of course will not be able to work enough hours to qualify for his employer's insurance plan.

We are asking for assistance to help them pay COBRA premiums for a couple of months, to deal with copays, and for ordinary living expenses until Peter can work again.

They are under extreme stress right now, so prayers as well as financial assistance will be appreciated.

Recent Donations
Show:
Deborah Portzer
$ 50.00 USD
35 minutes ago

May God bless and heal you, I Love you.

Melanie Korzep
$ 50.00 USD
21 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 day ago

Prayers sent!

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo