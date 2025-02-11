Holly Bradley and Family

Dear friends, family, and kind-hearted supporters, (of Holly Bradley)



I am sure by now you have all heard of Melody Lipparts passing, Her sudden departure has left her family heartbroken and facing the overwhelming challenge of arranging a proper memorial to honor her life.



Holly is going through an unimaginable loss, and as she navigates this difficult time, we want to come together to support her in any way we can. Many have reached out to ask, "How can we help"? Funeral and memorial expenses can be a heavy financial burden, and we hope to ease this stress by raising funds to give Melody the beautiful farewell she deserves.



Any contribution, no matter how small, will make a meaningful difference. If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser to help spread the word. Your kindness, prayers, and support mean the world to Holly and her family during this heartbreaking time.



Thank you for your love and generosity.



With gratitude, Ginny Keaton

