Campaign Image

Skylers Post Season Wrestling Season

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $165

Campaign created by Skyler Hackl

Campaign funds will be received by Skyler Hackl

Skylers Post Season Wrestling Season

I am going to be traveling to a lot of different places to compete on the off season this year. This is will not only help me get better but if will also help more college coaches see me. Some of the tournaments I plan on going to is Adidas Nationals in MO, Nationals in Virginia Beach, Virginia Beach Duals, Pre Season Nationals in Iowa and Deep South in Alabama. There are several others in FL. Each out of state tournament costs my family approximately $1500. If you could help financially or just put me on your prayer list I would appreciate it. 

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
53 minutes ago

Good luck this off season, your going to do great!!!

Alex and rachel
$ 50.00 USD
10 days ago

Pin em!!!

Good luck
$ 15.00 USD
10 days ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo