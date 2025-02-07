Supporting Cyndi and Kali





Dear Friends and Animal Lovers,





I'm reaching out today on behalf of one of my very best friends, Cyndi Merrill, and her beloved dog, who desperately needs our help. Kali is an adorable Micro-Bully who will turn 3 this July and is suffering from a severe knee condition (TPLO) that requires immediate surgery. It's been 9 months since her diagnosis, and every day that passes, this sweet girl struggles just to walk or move, and it breaks my heart to see her in such pain.





Cyndi rescued Kali when she was just 7 months old, and they formed an incredible bond from day one. Kali showed her playful spirit immediately, chasing balls at the park and bringing so much joy to everyone around her. She's a special mix of American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, and English Bulldog, creating the perfect combination of loving companion and loyal friend.





What makes this situation especially urgent is that Cyndi is facing "potentially" life-threatening health challenges of her own. She's currently unable to work due to a rapidly progressive medical issue that affects her mobility and cognitive function, and she's in the process of seeking SS disability benefits while undergoing extensive medical testing. The timing couldn't be worse because Kali's surgery costs $6,000 upfront, with insurance only covering a portion after reimbursement. To make matters even more pressing, veterinarians warn that her other leg will likely need surgery soon as well.





Cyndi has explored every possible avenue for help by reaching out to nonprofit organizations, searching for programs that assist pet owners with low or no income, and even trying to negotiate payment arrangements with the veterinary clinic. Despite her best efforts to find financial assistance and her reluctance to ask for help, she's been unable to find a solution that would allow Kali to get the urgent care she needs. Cyndi already struggles to stay afloat with basic living expenses while managing her own health challenges, and the surgery costs for Kali are simply beyond her reach.





Every day that Kali waits for surgery is another day of pain. While she's being given medication to help manage her discomfort, it's only a temporary solution that could cause other health issues over time. At just 2 1/2 years old, Kali has so much life ahead of her. She deserves to run, play, and live without pain.





We're asking for your help to give Kali the surgery she desperately needs. Any contribution, no matter how small, will bring us closer to our goal. Please share this fundraiser with your friends and family, and together, we can help give this sweet girl a chance at a pain-free life.





Thank you for your kindness and generosity.