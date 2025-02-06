Archer Family Benevolence

Hello! Thank you for reading my story! I am the eldest of 3 boys residing in California and the first to attempt to go to a 4-year college in my generation. My plan was to get my degree and then enlist in the Airforce as an officer so I could start flying straightaway. However, my mother became very ill with neurofibromatosis (Also known as NF: a chronic pain nerve disease), seizures, and pancreatic cancer. In my junior & senior years my grades began to fall and I decided that I needed to stop school and take care of my mom and get a full-time job to help take care of my 2 brothers since there wasn't a father in our home. My mother became addicted to morphine forcing me to learn about addiction and recovery. After a long struggle she regained the strength to manage her pain from the NF but unfortunately passed away from the pancreatic cancer in late 1992. Since then I've continued to work as a Financial Controller even though I wanted to return to CSUN I could not afford it and my work was becoming more time consuming.

Admidst my 5 jobs I initiated several lawsuits against the national banks and credit card companies for agreeing to steal money from businesses. The head of one of the credit card departments of one of the large banks was fired because he was being honest with his superiors about the worldwide stealing they were doing. He sued for wrongful termination and my prayers are still with him. This started in 1996 and progressed into a $34 million dollar California contract violations class action published on the front page of the Business section of the Los Angeles Times August, 12th, 2005. This was only a step in the attempts to take down the multi-headed "Serpent/Goliath" as this did not address the anti-trust (anti-competition) practices and the laws they changed to "legalize" their regulations. Legalizing lawlessness essentially. For clarity's sake, the way they are taking money, for example, is anytime you pay for something in a store or online with a credit or debit card the banks and credit card companies charge that business a fee to transfer the money from your bank to their bank. The actual cost to do that for any amount whether its $5.00 or $1 million dollars is about .10 cents, but the banks and credit have been charging up to 5% of the dollar amount of the transaction resulting in hundreds of dollars being charged for a single transaction and thousands in a year's time which is why many businesses today will tell you that you must add another 2-5% to your purchase forcing you to pay that credit card fee known as the "interchange fee." There's more to this but that's the gist of it. I convinced the owner to initiate a nationwide class action in which I would be the lead class representative to stop all of this even though he told me sternly that he didn't want me working on it during business hours. My immediate "assistant" also told me just as sternly that he was not going to help me so I had to do all of the lead class plaintiff work, attend meetings with lawyers, and participate in depositions on my own. The lawyers and I later learned of and joined a parallel pre-existing case that began in 2004 in New York. The damages in the case (# MDL 1720 Interchange) were growing at about $30 million a day and was over $30 trillion in actual damages when I was still working for the company. The case has had several settlements due to appeals including July 14th 2012 front page of the Wall Street Journal but the damages have continually been downgraded to the point of $5 billion and change. This and other events in the case, in my view, is not justice nor even close to being fair. I'm telling you this because my late boss promised me a percentage of money from the cases I worked on for the company. With the first one he promised me two-thirds of the gross but when the money came he told me it as a joke and I had to beg to get less than 10%. In the next case he told me that he would give me 1/2 of the gross and then he lowered that percentage just before signing the written agreement. He passed away in 2017 and his nephew assumed the presidency. Before I resigned in 2019 I showed the nephew the agreement. He did not dispute his uncle's signature, but made his disagreement clear using an expletive which I will not repeat stating "I wish he hadn't done that" and later told me emphatically that he wanted to "renegotiate the agreement" so that he gets all of the money and that paying me anything was unfair. The attorneys I worked with believed I deserved more. I did not renegotiate it and he eventually stopped pressuring me about it and even told me to mention it as a potential company liability to the outside firm that was performing a company evaluation following the passing of his uncle. After working in the Controller capacity for 25+ years the nephew told me that he was not giving me severance pay but that I could keep the points on my American Express card. I was grateful for the points as I had been accumulating them as they were a part of my compensation but even more so because he had been, amongst other things, trying to take them away from me for months. Points, however, are NOT a severance package for that many years of service.

After leaving the company, I had a little savings and decided to take a year off and then find another position hopefully in the aviation field to pickup on my initial dream of flying although I was now too old to join the Airforce. The company resisted my efforts to start a 401k until 2015 so I had very little built up with them. In December of 2019 I was suddenly plagued with 3 ailments: hearing loss and tinnitus, torn meniscus on both sides of my left knee, and sciatic nerve pain that sent me to the ER. Thank the Lord, I never had any pain with my knee and I did not need surgery, but it took 6 months with therapy to heal. All of that was a complete surprise as I have lived a healthy life style with my diet and active with tennis, gymnastics, traveling and many other activities. After recovering as best as possible from all of these my middle brother passed away from a heart attack, my 3rd aunt passed away from cancer, and my last remaining aunt called me to tell me that she was suffering from anemia and wanted me to be her live in caregiver. At that time my savings were tapping out and I had decided to return to school to finish my bachelor's degree from CSUN but had transferred to Liberty University (LU) as, unbeknownst to me, they had an Aviation degree program so I changed my major from Business to Aviation. I went to live with my aunt for about 11 months while doing my homework from LU on my laptop and eventually helped her get into UCLA which saved her life and she has recovered to the point of being able to go back to work part-time. My aunt's income level prevented me from being paid via IHSS so she paid me mostly in food but other family members and church members helped me with my monthly bills while I was helping my aunt. Shortly after I returned home a dear church member asked me to be her caretaker and be paid via IHSS, however, on my 2nd day of work at 9am when I walked in she had just suffered a stroke and I spent that day and the next 10 days or so caring for her needs in two hospitals and at her home until her medical directive was found. IHSS doesn't pay caregivers once their client is admitted to the hospital so I was still without income. Thank the Lord she has made a substantial recovery and is back home and capable of walking on her own again. A few months after this, another fellow church goer who has multiple disabilities asked for some help. It was small tasks at first but her condition worsened quickly and she needed a live-in caregiver immediately who would also help care for her little girl. Shortly afterwards she was hospitalized and, again, due to the severity & rarity of her ailments (Ehlers Danlos & Mast Cell Activation Syndrome) she needed someone to be with her 24/7. Unfortunately the hospitals were not equipped medically or staff wise to accommodate her needs including not being able to provide her a nurse 24/7. She was hospitalized twice in 2 different hospitals for several months at a time requiring care & advocation. I took off a semester of school to help her as no one was stepping forward to care for her and I could not find someone to tag-team with me. This, again, was without knowing how I was going to take care of my own bills outside of asking the Lord for help which came through many in my church, my family, & friends some of whom I only just met. Again, thanks to God she is now home recovering with her delightful little daughter & her mother who has come from back east to be her caretaker.

Finally, after she returned home I stayed with her until her mother felt comfortable with her care and then returned to LU that Spring. At this time, March 2024, the Service Awards for the Visa Mastercard lawsuit were scheduled to be paid out on the 15th, however, which would have really helped me to pay some bills, but when I called to ask for my percentage per my contract the nephew did not return my call but had his lawyer call me to tell me that neither the he nor the company recognizes me nor my agreement. This is not the damages in the case which are scheduled to start being paid this month, February 2025, but just the Service Awards which would be enough to cover my expenses for almost 2 years while I'm in school. I cannot afford a lawyer nor have I been able to find one who will take my case pro bono. I filed a labor law claim with the Labor Commissioner but they told me it will take 15 months before I'll see any money. Meanwhile, it will cost $5000 to court verify the previous owner's signature on my contract and even more if I hire an attorney. I am still working part-time as a caretaker but it is very little and I need to devote my time to studying. Please pray for the nephew & God bless you for any help you can provide!