Nicaragua Mission Trip

Goal:
USD $1,500
Raised:
USD $250
Campaign funds will be received by Hunter Phillips
I am going back to Nicaragua! Our team at Bedrock Community Church is going from June 28 - July 5 where we will be evangelizing, interacting with the locals, and serving the community. I have a burning passion for the nations and the Lord has been gracious enough to allow me to be sent, but I need your help. I'd love for you to consider partnering with me through prayer for the team at Bedrock, and/or giving financially. 100% of all donations go directly towards the cost of the trip and every prayer is appreciated. I am expectant and so excited to see what the Lord is going do during our time there! Thank you!
