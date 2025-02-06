Nicaragua Mission Trip

I am going back to Nicaragua! Our team at Bedrock Community Church is going from June 28 - July 5 where we will be evangelizing, interacting with the locals, and serving the community. I have a burning passion for the nations and the Lord has been gracious enough to allow me to be sent, but I need your help. I'd love for you to consider partnering with me through prayer for the team at Bedrock, and/or giving financially. 100% of all donations go directly towards the cost of the trip and every prayer is appreciated. I am expectant and so excited to see what the Lord is going do during our time there! Thank you!