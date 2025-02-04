Remembering Shawn Trey Hudson

Our dear friend, Shawn Trey Hudson, unexpectedly left us on January 30, 2025. God needed his most sincere, laid back, fun loving ginger who never forgot a name, so he brought Shawn home. To fulfill his duty to the Lord, Shawn has had to leave behind his wife, Alexis and 4 children Hallie(14), Ainsley(7), Kinley(5) and Owen(3). Donations from this fund will go to ensuring Shawn's family’s needs are met into the future as they adjust to life without their father.

Shawn spent much of his life doing what we loved, being with kids. Following in his parents' footsteps, he spent years as a teacher and coach touching so many young lives and teaching them to grow into self-confident, hard-working adults and fostering their relationship with God. He was also blessed with life's greatest challenge, being a parent to 4 children of his own, his true joy. In 2021, Shawn dug deep into his own self-worth and faith and launched his own business.

Shawn loved to be with his friends and family, entertaining them with stories, sharing West Texas hunting, fishing, and exploring adventures or just finding peace at the family farm. Shawn taught us all how to slow down, laugh, have faith in ourselves and lean on the Lord. He left this world and all of us better for having known him. Now rest assured, he is making Heaven a better place and of course finding a great spot to watch March Madness.

We miss you, Shawn.



