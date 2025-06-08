Car Repairs Needed So I Can Continue the Job Hunt!

It's hard to find work when my vehicle is undriveable. Well, technically it is driveable- it's actually unstoppable! The front brake pads and rotars are shot, and I don't dare drive it until they are replaced. I also need both side mirrors and the rear light lenses on both sides to be replaced as well, but I can get by for awhile with just getting the brakes done.

Any help would be greatly appreciated, and when I do finally become gainfully employed once more, I will of course "pay it forward" and do what I can to assist others who may be in need. It's one of my very favorite things to do, especially when when someone's need isn't a huge amount, but makes the difference between making it long enough to dig out of even a shallow hole.