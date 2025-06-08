Car Repairs Needed So I Can Continue the Job Hunt!

Goal:
USD $1,200
Raised:
USD $300
Campaign funds will be received by Marcia La Vine
It's hard to find work when my vehicle is undriveable. Well, technically it is driveable- it's actually unstoppable! The front brake pads and rotars are shot, and I don't dare drive it until they are replaced. I also need both side mirrors and the rear light lenses on both sides to be replaced as well, but I can get by for awhile with just getting the brakes done.
Any help would be greatly appreciated, and when I do finally become gainfully employed once more, I will of course "pay it forward" and do what I can to assist others who may be in need. It's one of my very favorite things to do, especially when when someone's need isn't a huge amount, but makes the difference between making it long enough to dig out of even a shallow hole.
June 11th, 2025
Thank you to a good friend of mine who so generously donated so I can get the brakes replaced! I've ordered the new brake pads and rotors, but still have a couple of days before I can access the funds so it's going to be close, as we have scheduled bill payments going out this week, I'm not sure how much they are or exactly what days they are due since I didn't set those up and Beci hasn't written them down for me yet since we moved. I just didn't want to wait for the parts because I need to go to a couple employment agencies and get signed up with them so I can find a job ASAP and get at least something for income before our finances collapse like a house without footings built in a quake zone on the beach.
Next on the list is the rear light lenses to be replaced. I used red tape to put the broken pieces back in, but it's faded and ready to peel off. If I can manage it, I also hope to get the side mirrors replaced, and by fall I'll probably need 2 tires replaced, since I had to replace 2 last year.
If I get working at a decent job with reasonable pay before the end of this month I should be in shape to manage maintenance costs by then, but if I can only get another customer service type job it's going to be rough. My student loan servicer may or may not extend my deferral request, and if not, that will eat a significant part of whatever I make. In any case, I'm more optimistic now than I was last week.
