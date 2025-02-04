Joe Hackett Florida Patriot

My name is Joseph Hackett and I was in DC on January 6th, 2021 for a security detail with a group of volunteers called the Oath Keepers. I have been in private practice as a chiropractor since 1997. I was arrested and taken away from my family in May of 2021. I have lost my family, my home and my career. While in prison I learned that I would not have a house or a family to return to.

Fast forward three years and eight months later on January 21st of 2025, I was awakened at 12AM and told to sign my release papers and get out of the halfway house. I was one of 14 J6ers commuted and not pardoned. My picture that I posted was of me sitting in a chair next to my bunk in the halfway house. I sent that picture after I got the news of making the short list. I was not happy.

The government broke my heart and stole my life with their action. Losing my family just about killed me.

I am interested in finding a new career and trying to rebuild my life turning 55 years of age this March. I have a few health issues, need some dental work and I have no health insurance.

My story needs to be heard and I'm ready and willing to tell it. I have traveled to one speaking engagement and have recently been invited to another. I have not answered or turned down many more due to limited resources. I need to work but I also need to get this information to the public.

I believe the Lord has a plan for me and I am doing my best to trust Him to show me the way. As much as I wish this had not happened to me I also know that it had to. Part of my story is how all roads lead to that moment and everything myself and my family has experienced. I know this happened to bring me closer to God and to remind me of my purpose, our purpose, to love God with all our heart, all our mind and all our strength and to love your neighbor as yourself. It is my prayer that I remain faithful, trust and depend on him for everything.

In Jesus name, Amen



