Jessica’s 2025 missions trip to Ecuador

I’ve been a teacher for few months now and have impacted so many already and want to spread my teaching talents into a missions trip. I have had an amazing faith journey and know that God will provide for me on this trip, I’d have many amazing opportunities to share the gospel on my trip. I’m raising money to spread love and share the gospel to those in Ecuador. God has called me with the opportunity to be apart of this for those that don’t have much. While most of the money will come from out of my pocket I’m looking to fundraiser what I can. Prayers are also greatly appreciated!