Leon Lamb Fighting Battles with God Beside Me

Fighting Battles with God Beside Me

Hello friends and family of Leon Lamb Jr. and everyone else familiar with Leon’s current situation. We are starting this GiveSendGo Campaign to help with Leon’s additional legal fees, commissary account, and phone minutes while he is going through this legal battle.

If you are not familiar with his situation, Leon was arrested on December 20, 2024. He is being held in an Arkansas jail, awaiting transfer to Missouri to be tried for the tragic murder of his ex-girlfriend, which occurred 32 years ago. It should also be mentioned that Leon was cleared of suspicion 32 years ago and another man was wrongly accused, convicted, and imprisoned for 16 years before someone believed in his innocence and he was released. If you would like to read more, please click the link below:

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/48-hours-probes-missouri-murder-mystery/

https://www.semissourian.com/news/formerly-exonerated-man-and-family-members-express-unease-over-new-murder-charges-in-1992-lawless-case-e232d401

While it is unknown at this time how long Leon’s battle will continue while he literally fights for his life, we hope to ease the financial hardships at least a little. All contributions will help with Leon’s additional legal fees and the cost of things that so many of us take for granted like a cup of coffee, a snack, warm clothing, and picking up the phone to call his sister or a friend. Everything costs money, money, money.

Just like most people, Leon lived paycheck to paycheck with no savings to speak of, if any. Since this nightmare began, he lost his job. Without a job, he is unable to pay rent. Without rent, he will lose his home, his furniture, clothing, and possibly his personal items and family keepsakes. Once he is found innocent of the malicious accusations and charges filed against him and released, he will have to start life over with nothing. Any remaining money will be used for basic necessities (food, clothing, housing) until he becomes gainfully employed again.

Leon will stay true to his values, his character, and his innocence, knowing that God sees his heart and the truth. We believe that God knows the outcome and Leon’s innocence will be the new headline for the media. We also pray for someone to lead the way to whomever was responsible so that justice will be served correctly.

If you have compassion, have gone through hardships, and found yourself at the mercy of others to believe your innocence, please consider donating to help Leon get through this nightmare. What if this happened to your brother? Your cousin? Your son? Or ANYONE you loved? Not only will the donations help but it may also show Leon that so many are supporting him and his innocence.

Thank You to everyone who has taken the time to read and donate.



