Support Steven's Metabolic Training & Advocacy

Help Steven Get the Training He Needs to Keep Changing Lives

Steven has an incredible bipolar recovery story—one that proves just how powerful metabolic therapies can be for mental health. Through dedication and perseverance, he has transformed his life and is now on a mission to help others do the same. He’s not just talking about metabolic health—he’s living it, using these strategies to support his own well-being and even to help manage his daughter’s ADHD.

His passion has already led him to accomplish incredible things. He recently interviewed Dr. Georgia Ede, a huge milestone in his journey, and has built a growing platform through his Find Your Keto podcast and YouTube channel. He actively supports the metabolic mental health community, playing a key role in peer support groups and sharing his lived experience to inspire and guide others. But despite all of this, he hasn’t been able to access the formal education he desperately wants and needs to turn his advocacy into something more.

Two years ago, Dr. Iain Campbell launched a fundraiser on my behalf so that I could receive advanced training in ketogenic therapies—an opportunity that changed the course of my work and ability to help others. Now, I want to pay it forward and do the same for my friend Steven.

Along with many other hopefuls, he applied for Metabolic Mind's 2024 Fresh Start Award, hoping to use the award towards training and fueling his community reach, but he didn’t make it to the finals. That hasn’t stopped him, but the reality is that without financial support, he won’t be able to take the next step. He has worked tirelessly to be part of this movement, and now, he just needs a helping hand like I did!

This fundraiser will go toward his education—allowing him to enroll in Dr. Georgia Ede’s Ketogenic Diets for Mental Health Clinician Training Course and/or another metabolic-based program that will expand his knowledge and advocacy work. Steven has already given so much to this community. Let’s show him that his dedication matters and give him the chance to pursue his dream of becoming a trained metabolically focused mental health coach.

Every contribution brings him one step closer to making a real difference. Please consider donating and sharing this campaign. Let’s help Steven get the training he needs to keep changing lives!

Thank you for your support!

~Mia Mendez



