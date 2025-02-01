Blessing the Scott Pickett family

Scott is struggling with pancreatic cancer and needs to support his God given immune system by using non-invasive natural methods to restore his body to health. His natural treatments are very costly and time consuming, and Scott continues to lose time from work when he is not strong enough or in too much pain to go to work. Because the Pickett's want to try to restore healing through natural methods, he does not want to risk spreading the mass or causing further harm through mainstream treatment methods. Scott has a reputation for helping others when they have a need, and this family now needs our help to get them through this health crisis. Thank you for anything you can do, including prayer, to help this beloved family out.

We are tentatively planning a chili feed fundraiser on Sunday, February 23 from 12-4 at Budget Exteriors (the Trump Store). More details to follow.