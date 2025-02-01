Supporting The Ortiz Family

Christian Ortiz is in the loving arms of Jesus. The sudden, tragic death of a loved one, causes a grief like no other. Our Almighty Father grieves with us, but promises the hope of eternal life.

Christian Ortiz was a devoted husband, father, son and friend. Known for his infectious laugh and unwavering support for his family, Christian was the cornerstone of the Ortiz household. His wife, Saray Ortiz, and their two young children Laila and Chris looked to him for guidance, stability, and love. Christian was not just the main provider but a protector, always working hard to ensure his family's comfort and future.

Christian's passing left a significant burden and emptiness on the family. Christian always handle the finances, and without him, Christian’s wife and kids feel overwhelmed and lost. Your kind donation will help enlighten the families path into the future. God bless you.









Christian Ortiz está en los brazos amorosos de Jesús. La muerte repentina y trágica de un ser querido causa un dolor como ningún otro. Nuestro Padre todo poderoso llora con nosotros, pero promete la esperanza de la vida eterna.





Christian Ortiz fue un esposo, padre, hijo y amigo devoto. Conocido por su risa contagiosa y su apoyo inquebrantable a su familia, Christian era la piedra del hogar Ortiz. Su esposa, Saray Ortiz, y sus dos hijos pequeños, Laila y Chris, buscaban en él orientación, estabilidad y amor. Christian no solo era el principal proveedor, sino también un protector, siempre trabajando arduamente para garantizar la comodidad y el futuro de su familia.





El fallecimiento de Christian dejó una carga significativa y un vacío en la familia. Christian siempre se encargó de las finanzas, y sin él, su esposa e hijos se sienten abrumados y perdidos. Su amable donación ayudará a iluminar el camino de la familia hacia el futuro. Que Dios los bendiga.