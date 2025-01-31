Supporting Kylo Thomas

My beautiful, sweet and loving grandson, Kylo Thomas, who is only 7 years old, just lost his dad to heart failure, he was 29 years old Trying to tell a young child that his dad is no longer here is heartbreaking and confusing for them to understand. On top of that, he is in another state so he was not able to even see his dad again and tell him he loved him before he passed. He is so confused with so many questions and in his own words he said last night, "I am so heartbroken!"

We are raising funds for him and his mother to book a flight to attend the funeral in Denver, CO this coming week, February 7th. As we all know, flights are very expensive and we need help to get them there in time. If you find it in your heart to support them, we want to help them get there so Kylo can have a little closure during this devastating and emotional time for him and his family. We would greatly appreciate it and we thank you in advance for your prayers and support.







