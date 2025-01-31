FUNDRAISER FOR A CAR

Goal:
KES 10,000,000
Raised:
KES 16,200
Campaign funds will be received by Maxwell Mogaka
We are excited to launch a **fundraiser to support car funding** for those in need! Reliable transportation is essential for work, school, medical appointments, and daily life, yet many individuals and families struggle without it. Your generous contributions will go toward purchasing, repairing, and maintaining vehicles for those facing financial hardship. Every donation, big or small, brings someone closer to independence and opportunity. **Join us in making a real difference—donate today and help drive change in our community!**
35%✓
