Campaign created by Sylva Penkov

Please help Senior Boy

This poor pup has not had a good day in his life.  He is approximately 10 years of age, emaciated, high heartworm positive and has a growth on his back. 

We are going to change his current situation and get this boy healthy and for him to feel what a good life is like.

Please support our rescue efforts.  

Lisa Haselby
$ 125.00 USD
1 hour ago

Thank you for saving him! Pls post updates and name. : )

