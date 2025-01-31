Please help Senior Boy

Raised:
USD $125
This poor pup has not had a good day in his life. He is approximately 10 years of age, emaciated, high heartworm positive and has a growth on his back.
We are going to change his current situation and get this boy healthy and for him to feel what a good life is like.
Please support our rescue efforts.
Thank you for saving him! Pls post updates and name. : )
