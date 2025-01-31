Help Adamu Salisu To Overcome Financial Hardship

Help Adamu Salisu and His Family Overcome Financial Hardship

Dear friends, kind-hearted individuals, and well-wishers. My name is Adamu Salisu, and I am reaching out with deep humility and urgency. I am a Research Scientist in Nigeria, working hard to build a better future for my family and contribute positively to my community. However, due to the harsh economic situation, I find myself in a financial crisis that threatens my family’s survival and my career.

My Current Struggle

Since the current government came into power, the cost of living has skyrocketed, and my meager salary can no longer cover even basic needs like food, rent, and school fees. I have taken multiple loans just to survive, leaving me with only 20% of my salary each month after deductions.

• My MSc program—which is crucial for my career growth—has been abandoned due to lack of funds.

• My children’s education is at risk as I struggle to pay their school fees.

• My wife’s small business has collapsed due to the economic downturn, leaving us with no additional source of income.

• This month, I have nothing left from my salary, and I don’t even know how to feed my family.

How Your Help Can Change Our Lives

I am seeking $20,000 to break free from this cycle of hardship and rebuild my family’s future. Here’s how the funds will be used:

1. $5,000 – Build a small apartment to solve our house rent problem permanently.

2. $5,000 – Restart my MSc program, which is required for my promotion and career growth.

3. $5,000 – Pay my children’s school fees so they don’t have to drop out.

4. $5,000 – Help my wife restart her small business so we can have a stable additional income.

Why This Matters

I have worked tirelessly to provide for my family, but the economic reality has made survival nearly impossible. I am not asking for luxury—just the basic means to keep my family safe, educated, and secure.

Every donation, no matter how small, will bring us closer to a solution. Even if you can’t donate, please share this message with others who might be willing to help.

💙 To donate, please use the link below: [Insert fundraising link]

🙏 Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and support.

Best regards,

Adamu Salisu