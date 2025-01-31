Campaign Image

5k for team Never Give Up💕

Goal:

 USD $500

Raised:

 USD $200

Campaign created by Heather Krueger

In 2024 our family was sent on a cruise by a wonderful organization called Kick Cancer Overboard! 

Now I want to pay it forward! After a grueling 2 years of treatment, surgery, more treatment, more surgery …I’m ready to get back to my athletic lifestyle! Even though I have continued walking- I’m ready to run!! One of my goals is to run a 5k! And while doing something I love , I also want to raise money for our team, Never Give Up! My goal is to send another family, going through some of the hardest moments of their lives, on an all expense paid cruise! There is no better way to spend time with family, relax, and forget about cancer for a bit! 

Finding silver linings and doing good things because of cancer is something I hope to do more of this year. I appreciate all the donations, large or small! 

Let’s Kick Cancer Overboard together 💕💕

Recent Donations
Show:
Lauren Jacobs
$ 50.00 USD
14 minutes ago

Good luck!! ❤️

Gina Galgano
$ 50.00 USD
20 minutes ago

🩷💪🏼

Amanda Sudol
$ 50.00 USD
37 minutes ago

Get it girl!!! Proud of you!

Ester Jordan
$ 50.00 USD
14 hours ago

Go TeamNeverGiveUp

